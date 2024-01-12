English
UN: Israel repeatedly violated international laws in its attack on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- The United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights emphasized that Israel has repeatedly violated international humanitarian laws during its brutal aggression against the Palestinians of the Gaza Strip.

As reported by Shafqna, Al Jazeera stated that Elizabeth Trussell,” who serves as the representative for the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), declared during a speech that Israel has consistently disregarded international humanitarian laws ever since commencing their military incursion into the Gaza Strip.

