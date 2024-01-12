Erdoğan: USA-UK trying to turn Red Sea into “sea of blood”

SHAFAQNA- The President of Türkiye criticized the recent military actions undertaken by the United States-United Kingdom in Yemen, considering it a disproportionate demonstration of power. He highlighted the intention of these Western nations to transform the Red Sea into a sea of blood.

As per Shafqna, AA reported today (Friday 12 Jan. 2024) that Erdoğan, in his initial response to the recent joint attacks by the USA-UK on certain Yemeni towns, emphasized that such actions demonstrate an inequitable employment of power. Moreover, he noted that Israel similarly applies an excessive level of force in Palestine.

