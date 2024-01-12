English
Italy rejects USA-UK request to participate attacking Yemen

SHAFAQNA- As per Mehr news agency report, cited by Al J-zeera, an insider within the Italian government revealed that Italy has declined involvement in the USA-UK airstrikes in Yemen.

During a discussion with Reuters, the aforementioned source mentioned that they stated their participation in the Yemen attack was contingent on receiving approval from the parliament.

The Italian government’s stance coincided with NATO’s assertion that the airstrikes conducted by the United States-Britain against Yemen are predominantly defensive in nature.

Source: Mehr News

www.shafaqna.com

