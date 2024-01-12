English
South Africa: Israel failed to disprove genocide charge at ICJ

SHAFAQNA- South Africa’s Minister of Justice, Ronald Lamola, today outside the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hague, affirmed that Israel has failed to refute South Africa’s legal action alleging the occupying government’s involvement in the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

Lamola emphasized: “The State of Israel today has failed to disprove South Africa’s compelling case that was presented before the ICJ yesterday. We stand by the facts, the law, and all the evidence we have submitted.” Despite the defense presented by Israel, South Africa holds onto its conviction that Israel is engaging in actions that contravene the Genocide Convention.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com

