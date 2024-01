SHAFAQNA- For the fifteenth consecutive Friday, a significant protest occurred in the center of Amman, the capital of Jordan, to show backing and unity towards the Palestinian population currently confronting an Israeli genocidal conflict in Gaza.

The activists fervently denounced the brutal acts carried out by Israeli occupation forces in Gaza Strip and the West Bank, demanding immediate Arab and international involvement to cease the persistent aggression.

Source: wafa

www.shafaqna.com