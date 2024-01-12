Israel steps up attacks across Southern Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Israel is carrying out bombardment across the Gaza Strip, while the majority of departments inside Al-Aqsa hospital have gone completely out of service.

“Israeli bombardment has continued, destroying residential buildings, agricultural farmland, and pounding civil infrastructure,” Al Jazeera correspondent reported from Rafah on Friday.

“In the last hour, Al-Aqsa Hospital has run out of fuel, causing a full electricity blackout, which will pose a significant new threat to the lives of the patients and injured people. The majority of departments inside the hospital have gone completely out of service due to the blackout from the shortage of fuel,” he said, adding that the hospital has come under fire over the last several days.

UN warns of dire humanitarian situation in northern Gaza

A UN spokesperson highlighted the worsening humanitarian crisis in northern Gaza, emphasizing significant obstacles to relief efforts.

At the regular press briefing, Stephane Dujarric, the spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said, “Between Jan. 1 and 10, only three out of the 21 planned aid deliveries of food, medicine, water, and other life-saving supplies to the north of Wadi Gaza were able to proceed.”

He highlighted the critical role these supplies play, including “medical supplies to Gaza City and fuel to water and sanitation facilities in Gaza City and the north,” which were “denied by the Israeli authorities.”

