SHAFAQNA-The South African flag was raised today in front of the community of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank to recognize the African country’s unwavering support for Palestine, including the filing of a genocide case against Israel at the International Court of Justice.

Representatives from multiple entities, institutions, and security services, as well as community leaders, were present at the ceremony in Bethlehem.

Source: wafa

