Daily death toll in Gaza exceeds any other in 21st century: Oxfam

SHAFAQNA- According to Oxfam, the Britain-based charity, the daily death toll of Palestinians in the brutal Israeli war on Gaza exceeds that of any other major war in the 21st century. This is while survivors remain at high risk owing to hunger, diseases, and cold and also ongoing Israeli bombings.

The occupation is “killing Palestinians at an average rate of 250 people per day, which immensely surpasses the daily death toll of any other major conflict of recent years,” Oxfam said in a statement.

In the meantime, the United States-based rights group Human Rights Watch (HRW) published its World Report 2024, which stated that Palestinians in Gaza have been “targeted, attacked, abused, and killed over the past year at an unrivalled scale in the recent history of Israel and Palestine.”

HRW in its report noted that the occupation’s war on Gaza is based on “acts of collective punishment that is equal to war crimes and involve the use of starvation as a method of warfare,” including impeding the reach of essential needs, such as water and electricity, and obstructing the entry of most critical humanitarian aid.

The war on Gaza is currently regarded one of the deadliest and most devastating wars in history, as stated by experts in mapping damage during wartime.

In comparison to the US-led coalition in its alleged three-year campaign against ISIL (also known as ISIS or Daesh), more people has been killed in this war, based on an analysis of Copernicus Sentinel-1 satellite data by the CUNY Graduate Center and Oregon State University.

On the basis of satellite data, the war on Gaza has probably damaged or destroyed above two-thirds of all structures in Northern Gaza and a quarter of buildings in the Southern area of Khan Younis, including dozens of thousands of homes and also schools, hospitals, mosques, and stores. Approximately 70 percent of school buildings across Gaza have been damaged, based on UN monitors.

In the most recent 24-hour reporting period, IOF carried out 10 mass killings in the Gaza Strip, resulting in 112 deaths and 194 injuries, the Ministry of Health added. Approximately 7,000 people are still missing under the rubble and are presumed dead.

Source: almayadeen

www.shafaqna.com