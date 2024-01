SHAFAQNA- The Islamic Resistance Movement, Hamas, is highly grateful for the position of Yemen and its people in standing with the Palestinians in the battle of the “Al-Aqsa Flood.”

In a statement on Friday, Hamas firmly condemned the flagrant U.S. – UK aggression against Yemen.

Hamas approved that the brutal aggression against Yemen is an unplanned terrorist act, that was organized and influenced by the Zionist occupation.

Source: saba

www.shafaqna.com