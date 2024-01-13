The US attacked Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, for the second consecutive night

According to Reuters, One U.S. official mentioned that the most recent strike was aimed at a radar site and occurred a day following numerous U.S. and British airstrikes on facilities associated with the Iran-backed group.

The US Defense Department reported that during its first night of strikes on Yemen on Thursday, it utilized over 150 munitions launched from US and UK ‘maritime and air platforms’ to strike more than 16 locations held by Houthi forces, according to Al Jazeera.

“The Houthis have threatened that they will continue their operations in the Red Sea in order to prevent the passage of the Israeli ships toward Israel’s seaports until humanitarian aid is allowed into Gaza”.