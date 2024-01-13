Ammar Hakim: America and England seeking to “expand scope of war by attacking Yemen”

SHAFAQNA- The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq strongly condemned the US and UK’s attack on Yemen, warning about the escalation of the war cycle in Gaza and the threat it poses to regional security and peace.

According to Shafaqna quoting Al-Forat, during a gathering commemorating the anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Seyyed Mohammad Baqir Hakim and Iraqi Martyrs’ Day, Sayyid Ammar Hakim emphasized the significance of remembering Iraqi martyrs and highlighted the fourth anniversary of the commanders’ victory over terrorism.

Regarding global and regional developments, he criticized the Zionist usurping regime for continuing its brutality against women and children in Gaza and the western coast, stating that international positions to stop the shedding of Palestinian blood and restore their rights are weak.

Hakim stressed that the Palestinian issue is deeply rooted in the hearts of the Iraqi people, and silence against the attacks on the land, sanctities, and the shedding of innocent non-military blood by the Zionist regime is not acceptable.

He urged Arab and Islamic countries, as well as the global community and all freedom-loving people, to take a serious stance to stop this oppressive war against the Palestinian people.

The leader of the National Wisdom Movement in Iraq warned against efforts to escalate tension in the region and emphasized the need for dialogue and understanding to govern the region, which cannot tolerate reckless and tumultuous behavior.

Hakim strongly condemned the US and UK’s attack on Yemen, considering it a violation of the sovereignty of this resilient country and a severe blow to Yemen’s infrastructure. He issued a warning against the expansion of the war cycle in Gaza, emphasizing the danger it poses to regional security and peace.

He concluded by stating that achieving peace and stability in the region comes with significant costs, and there can be no shortcuts in this regard. Hakim deemed any form of attack on the Popular Mobilization Forces’ bases as completely unacceptable, recognizing it as a violation of Iraq’s sovereignty, security, and stability.

