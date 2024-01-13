OCHA’s Head: Israeli statements raise concerns about deportation of Gazans

SHAFAQNA- United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator (OCHA) Martin Griffiths during a speech at the UN’s Security Council meeting said that recent comments by Israeli officials regarding the resettlement of Palestinians spark fears of mass deportation of people from Gaza.

“These statements raise grave concerns about the possible forcible mass transfer or deportation of the Palestinian population from the Gaza Strip, something that would be strictly prohibited under international law,” Griffiths stressed. “Any attempt to change the demographic composition of Gaza must be firmly rejected,” he added.

He underscored that the Health system in Gaza is “in a state of collapse”, and stressed that 148 UN and NGO staff members were killed since the beginning of the war between Israel and Hamas.

Smotrich, Minister of Finance, said in a recent interview with Israeli media that Israel should take steps to encourage the emigration of the majority of the more than 2 million Palestinians in Gaza to other countries.

Ben-Gvir, the minister of national security, also expressed support for such a move, saying it would allow Israel to rebuild Jewish settlements in Gaza.

Jewish-USA politicians pressed Israeli Ambassador over ministers comments

A group of Jewish House Democrats pressed Israeli Ambassador to the USA Michael Herzog on inflammatory comments by ultranationalist Israeli Ministers Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich in a meeting on Thursday, Axios has learned.

The 15 politicians warned the Ambassador of comments made by ultranationalist Israeli ministers Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich.

Jan Schakowsky was quoted by the outlet as saying some lawmakers told the envoy that the ministers “ought to be fired”.

In its case claiming genocidal acts by Israel in Gaza, South Africa, among other things, cited comments by Israeli officials, including the two ministers, which have called for the total displacement of Palestinians out of the besieged enclave, and replacing them with Israeli settlers.

Source: Axios, Breakingthenews, Al Jazeera

