International Shia News Agency
After October 7, CIA established new task force to gather intelligence on Hamas leaders for Israel

SHAFAQNA- The CIA is reportedly collecting information on leaders of the Palestinian Resistance group Hamas and sharing it with Israel, as per The New York Times. A new task force was formed after the Al-Aqsa Flood operation on October 7 to aid Israel amid its ongoing aggression on Gaza, reaching over three months. US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan issued an order to intensify intelligence gathering on Hamas’ top officials.

Following The Intercept’s report, it was revealed that the US Air Force deployed intelligence officers with expertise in airstrikes and long-range artillery to Israel in late November. The term “intelligence engagement,” defined as a powerful tool by a US Army primer, is seen as particularly valuable in situations where policy restrictions limit direct interaction, often requiring less extensive budgets or physical presence.

