China monitoring outcome of Taiwan’s crucial election

SHAFAQNA- Millions of Taiwanese citizens went to the voting booths on Saturday (13 Jan. 2024) to participate in a presidential election. China closely observed the outcome of the election as it could potentially shape the future dynamics between the two regions.

In the days leading up to the election, the Democratic Progressive Party’s top candidate, Lai Ching-te, was harshly criticized by Beijing. The current vice president was labeled a risky “separatist,” and calls for voters to make the right choice to avoid unwanted conflict were repeated.

China asserts its ownership of Taiwan and does not rule out the possibility of using force to achieve “unification”. Chinese President Xi Jinping, in a recent New Year’s message, declared the “inevitability” of Taiwan’s unification.

