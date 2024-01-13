Russia-China reject USA-UK strikes on Yemen at UNSC meeting

SHAFAQNA- Russia, China reject USA-UK strikes on Yemen during the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) meeting.

The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held Saturday (13 Jan. 2024) an emergency session in New York, called for urgently by Russia, to discuss the widening crisis in the Middle East and the recent US-British aggression on Yemen.

Russia: USA- UK strikes on Yemen have “nothing in common” with the right to “self-defense”

Russia’s representative to the UN says the strikes carried out by the USA-UK on Yemen have “nothing in common” with the right to “self-defense”.

Russia’s Representative to the United Nations, Nebenzia, called the joint USA-UK strikes on Yemen “blatant armed aggression against another country.”

Commenting on the airstrikes, Nebenzia considered that protecting commercial ships is one matter, and bombing other countries is a different and illegal matter.

China: The last thing Middle East needs is reckless military adventures

On his part, China’s Representative to the United Nations, Zhang Jun, said that the last thing the region needs is reckless military adventures, adding that what is required is dialogue, consultation, and restraint.

Zhang stressed that no state should misinterpret the Security Council’s resolution, referring to the need not to exploit the UNSC’s Resolution on January 10, 2722, which condemned the Yemeni operation in the Red Sea, to justify the recent strikes on Yemen.

The Chinese representative added that the attacks on Yemen did not stop at the destruction of facilities but further escalated tensions in the region, wondering how these attacks contribute to a political solution to the Yemeni crisis. He also pointed out that hoping the war in Gaza does not expand is just an illusion.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com