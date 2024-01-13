Al-Bukhaiti: “Aggression against Yemen has painful responses”

SHAFAQNA- Mohammad Al-Bukhaiti, a political bureau member of the Yemeni Ansar Allah movement, clarified that the conflict in Yemen does not involve the American or British citizens. Instead, it is directed towards the Zionist ruling faction in Washington and London. He further mentioned that the decision made by the US and UK does not bring any advantages to either nation.

Addressing Al-Mayadeen, he advised the American-British factions to reflect on their actions and gain insight from previous occurrences. He highlighted that the United States-Britain committed an error by initiating military action against Yemen.

He emphasized the fact that: “Yemen has put a set of targets that depend on the US escalation and international stances and that there will be painful responses”. Al-Bukhaiti highlighted that the Yemeni Armed Forces previously only focused on attacking the maritime navigation linked to the Zionist entity.

Source: Al-Mayadeen

