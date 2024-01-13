English
France abstains from supporting USA-UK strikes on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- France opted not to endorse a statement supporting USA-UK airstrikes on Yemen citing its choice to abstain from participating in bombing missions for the protection of Red Sea shipping, as reported by The Telegraph.

This decision follows multiple aggressions by the USA-UK on Yemeni positions along the coastline, aimed at reopening maritime route (for Israeli ships). Yemen seeks to compel the Israeli regime to cease its genocidal campaign in Gaza. Since November 2023, Yemen has targeted vessels linked to Israel in the Red Sea, hindering shipments to occupied territories. In response, the USA formed a naval coalition to counter the resistance.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

