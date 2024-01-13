Morocco: Protests in 56 cities against ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza

SHAFAQNA- Protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza have taken place in 56 cities in Morocco and have been going on for more than three months.

According to a statement by the civil society organization Foundation for the Support of Ummah Issues, demonstrations were held in 113 locations under the slogan “No expulsion of Palestinians”.

The demonstrators condemned the war in Gaza and the silence of the international community and congratulated South Africa on its “genocide” case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Source: AA

