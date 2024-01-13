English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaFeatured 2Other News

Morocco: Protests in 56 cities against ongoing Israeli attacks on Gaza

0

SHAFAQNA- Protests against Israeli attacks on Gaza have taken place in 56 cities in Morocco and have been going on for more than three months.

According to a statement by the civil society organization Foundation for the Support of Ummah Issues, demonstrations were held in 113 locations under the slogan “No expulsion of Palestinians”.

The demonstrators condemned the war in Gaza and the silence of the international community and congratulated South Africa on its “genocide” case against Israel before the International Court of Justice.

Source: AA

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Gaza: Israeli attacks killed-wounded 200 in one day

parniani

Lebanese PM urges for cessation of Israeli aggressions

parniani

Guterres-Erdogan discuss Israeli attacks on Gaza over phone

nasibeh yazdani

Morocco: IFRC steps up relief efforts in light of impending rain and landslide risk

asadian

Morocco Earthquake: 2122 Dead in Atlas Mountains

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.