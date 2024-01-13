Football: Asian Cup Opens in Qatar With Palestinian Theme

SHAFAQNA- Opening ceremony of the Football’s Asian Cup 2023 in Qatar drew attention to the Gaza war, with Palestine’s captain taking the stage for the players’ oath and Palestinian music at the beginning and end.

Ahead of the opening game between hosts Qatar and Lebanon at the 88,000-capacity Lusail Stadium, home captain Hassan Al-Haydos introduced his Palestinian counterpart Musab Al-Battat to deliver the players’ oath, traditionally taken by the host nation’s captain, on his behalf. Battat wore the traditional Palestinian keffiyeh headscarf along with his team tracksuit.