First Turkish Astronaut says upcoming trip is ‘just a beginning’

SHAFAQNA- The inaugural Turkish Astronaut, Col. Alper Gezeravci, highlighted that his space journey should be perceived as a commencement rather than a final destination.

The Astronaut, currently in isolation with fellow teammates in the state of Florida in the United States, made statements during an online press briefing on Thursday (11 Jan. 2024).

When Anadolu inquired about Gezeravci’s emotions before the trip, he mentioned “he worked as a military and civilian pilot”.

“I say this as someone, who has had to limit his ambitions to the visible skyline so far, that this is no longer the case for our future generations. Their path will be wide open,” he added.

