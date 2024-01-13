Istanbul Exhibition: “Gaza crisis through children’s eyes” + [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- An art exhibition in Istanbul focusing on the plight of children affected by the crisis in Gaza has received international acclaim and attracted the attention of both local residents and visitors from other countries, including members of the international media.

The Turkish Communications Directorate held an event called “Bulletproof Dreams” Exhibition of Gazan Child Artists in Taksim Square, which started in late December.

Famous Swedish-Lebanese iconic Muslim singer Maher Zain, along with Tunisian singer and songwriter Emel Mathlouthi, visited the exhibition and showed their support.

Source: AA

