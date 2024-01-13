UNSC: “Gazans cannot be forcibly displaced”

SHAFAQNA- In an announcement made on Friday, the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) emphasized that Palestinians living in the Gaza Strip cannot be forcibly displaced and must be allowed to return to where they live.
Amar Bendjama, Algeria’s representative to the UN, expressed that the ongoing events unfolding in Gaza will continue to be a “disgrace”.
“A disgrace on the conscience of humanity,” he exclaimed during a Council assembly addressing the humanitarian conditions in both Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory.
The “barbaric” bombing of Gaza and the destruction of its infrastructure, as well as the destruction of all signs of life in Gaza, are clearly making Gaza “uninhabitable,” Benjama said.
Source: AA