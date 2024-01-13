Occupied West Bank: Israeli settlers forcing second Nakba on Palestinians

SHAFAQNA- Overseen by the military, Israeli settlers in West Bank are killing Palestinians and forcing others from their land as the bloodbath continues in Gaza.

Israeli forces raid and shut down towns in occupied West Bank

A general strike has been announced in the occupied West Bank town of Idhna after three Palestinian teens were shot and killed by Israeli forces.

The Israeli army closed the entrances to Idhna and its neighbouring town Tarqumiyah, and beefed up their presence in the adjacent illegal Jewish settlement of Adora.

Elsewhere, Israeli forces raided Far’a refugee camp, south of Tubas from the Hamra military checkpoint, and pushed additional military reinforcements into the camp.

Today, Nablus is a city under siege

Surrounded on all sides by illegal Israeli settlements and military bases, the roads leading to and from Nablus conceal a scandal about which the international community has remained largely silent.

The road south to Ramallah runs through Huwwara, an occupied Palestinian village which for years, well before the 7 October attacks, was blighted by settler violence. In February last year, settlers tore through this village, torching cars, setting farmland on fire and vandalising homes, in an act that was roundly condemned as a pogrom. But since then, the situation for many Palestinians here hasn’t changed for the better.

For Palestinians attempting to journey in and out of Nablus, many have to take detours to avoid encounters with Israeli soldiers. More seriously, there’s the risk of running into armed Israeli settlers.

More than 200 attacks on Palestinians

Since the 7 October attack, the settlers, who in recent years have received hundreds of millions of dollars in state funding, have carried out more than 200 attacks on Palestinians, according to B’Tselem and Yesh Din, two human rights groups documenting attacks in the West Bank.

In the same time, Israeli forces have killed more than 200 people, more than 25 percent of whom are children, according to the United Nations.

Occupied West Bank has grown from about 260,000 to nearly 700,000

Since the Oslo Accords were signed in 1993 with the goal of establishing a Palestinian state in the occupied West Bank and Gaza, the number of Israeli settlers in the West Bank has grown from about 260,000 to nearly 700,000, according to figures from the Israeli pressure group Peace Now.

Settlements are considered illegal under international law, but successive Israeli governments have continued to expand them in violation of international law and the Oslo Accords.

Palestinians across the occupied West Bank fear that the increase in settlements and outposts threaten not only the viability of their future state, but also their livelihoods.