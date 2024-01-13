English
International Shia News Agency
Other News

Egypt strongly criticizes Israeli claims regarding Rafah border crossing as “baseless” in International Court of Justice (ICJ)

0

SHAFAQNA- Diaa Rashwan, the current Chairman of Egypt’s State Information Service, strongly refuted the Israeli defense team’s accusations before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

The defendants claimed that Egypt was responsible for obstructing the entry of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip. Despite Egypt overseeing its side of the Rafah border crossing, Rashwan clarified that Egypt did not deny aid truck entry; instead, the Israeli occupation enforced a no-entry zone by bombing unauthorized movements.

Rashwan dismissed Israel’s allegations as evident lies, pointing to statements by Israeli officials affirming their intention to block aid, especially fuel, as part of their state’s war on Gaza. He emphasized that Egypt’s sovereignty only extends to its side of the Rafah crossing, with the Gaza side under the actual authority of the occupation.

Source: Shafaqna

http://www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

Erdoğan: USA-UK trying to turn Red Sea into “sea of blood”

rahman samadreza

Iran’s envoy to UN: International community must raise voice of justice

bahramian

South African President: “I never felt this proud as I do today”

bahramian

Amir Abdollahian: We Support the Action of South Africa Against Israel

rahman samadreza

Message of Al-Azhar to the Justices of the International Court of Justice

rahman samadreza

Sanaa: Everyone can sail safely and freely in Red Sea except “Israel”

parniani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.