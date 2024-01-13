English
Israeli military confirms ongoing conflict in central & southern Gaza,135 killed, including a two-year-old girl

SHAFAQNA- The Israeli military has verified that their troops are currently involved in highly intense battles against Palestinian militants in the central and southern regions of Gaza.

This occurs while Israel’s ongoing bombing operation prevails throughout the blockaded territory.

In the heart of Gaza, al-Mughraqa, the Israeli army reported significant success by demolishing multiple rocket launchers and two rocket launch sites.

In Khan Younis, located in the southern part of the region, the speaker reported that the military also caused significant destruction. Furthermore, they mentioned that multiple armed combatants lost their lives during the conflict.

This occurs shortly after the Palestinian Health Ministry reported that within the last day, Israeli military strikes have claimed the lives of at least 135 Palestinians, including a two year old girl.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

