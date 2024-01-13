English
To leave Al-Aqsa Hospital, desperate patients must cross ‘war zone’

SHAFAQNA- Patients at Al-Aqsa Hospital, facing the threat of Israeli army attacks due to power loss, will be compelled to undertake a significant gamble in order to exit the premises.

Al Jazeera’s Tareq Abu Azzoum, reporting from Rafah: “It’s very risky for patients who are trying to leave,” he added: “The hospital is located in an area that is considered to be a battle zone.”

Azzoum mentioned that the facility in central Gaza, where they have made efforts to gain complete control over the main Salah al-Din Street connecting central and southern Gaza, is currently located within a few hundred meters of Israeli forces.

The complete electricity failure at the hospital has further complicated the process for patients present there to plan and arrange their departure.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com

 

 

