Biden denounced for bypassing Congress over strikes on Yemen

SHAFAQNA- USA President, Joe Biden has come under fire from lawmakers for failing to consult Congress before the US, over his decision to launch air strikes, together with the UK, against Houthi targets in Yemen without congressional approval.

Several cities across the war-ravaged country were hit – including the capital Sanaa, the western port city of Hodeidah, the Houthi stronghold of Saada, and the southwestern city of Dhamar.

The strikes were met with immediate condemnation from progressive lawmakers who said the raids violated the Constitution because Biden did not seek congressional approval.

Rashida Tlaib, the sole Palestinian-American member of US Congress, said on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, that Biden was “violating Article I of the Constitution by carrying out airstrikes in Yemen without congressional approval.”