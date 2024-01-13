English
Gaza Strip: Israel commits new massacre in al-Daraj neighborhood

massacre in al-Daraj neighborhood

SHAFAQNA- Israel commits yet another massacre in Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, killing 20 Palestinians in a brutal airstrike.

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent reported that Israeli military attacks in the recent hours have resulted in numerous casualties near Gaza City in the north and al-Nuseirat in the center.

In Gaza City’s al-Daraj neighborhood, “Israel” committed yet another massacre, killing 20 Palestinians in a brutal airstrike. Near al-Nuseirat, in the al-Dawa neighborhood, Israeli shelling led to a number of casualties, with several still trapped under the rubble, as per our correspondent.

Source: Al Mayadeen

www.shafaqna.com

