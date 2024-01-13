Infrastructure in Rafah cannot handle 1.3 million citizens & displaced

SHAFAQNA- The infrastructure, services in Rafah is fragile and cannot bear the needs of 1.3 million citizens and displaced.

Ashraf al-Qudra, the health ministry’s spokesman in the Gaza Strip, has warned that the southern city of Rafah is reaching a breaking point due to the influx of hundreds of thousands of displaced Palestinians and their families.

“Rafah’s infrastructure, services, and health infrastructure are fragile and cannot handle the needs of 1.3 million citizens and displaced people,” al-Qudra said in a post on Telegram.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com