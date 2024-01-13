English
EU’s Borrell makes statement on Yemen without mentioning USA-UK attacks

SHAFAQNA- EU’s High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrel made a statement on behalf of the community, without mentioning the actions of Washington-London.

In a released statement, he called on the Houthis to show restraint and noted that states have the right to protect their ships.

“The EU welcomes the adoption of the United Nations Security Council resolution 2722 of 10 January that is strongly condemning Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping. Upholding freedom of navigation in the Red Sea is vital to the free flow of global commerce and regional security. As recalled by UNSC Resolution 2722, States have the right to defend their vessels against these attacks in accordance to international law,” the document says.

Source: TASS

