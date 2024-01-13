lives of new-borns at risk in Gaza

SHAFAQNA- A power blackout across the Gaza Strip is likely to put the lives of new-borns and medical patients at risk.

“This situation is threatening the lives of many patients and newborns,” one doctor in Deir Al-Balah’s Al-Aqsa Hospital told Qatar’s Al-Jazeera.

“We’re trying to work with what we have but we will have to stop working completely because we don’t have any electricity.”

The territory is no stranger to Israeli-imposed telecommunications and power outages, which have occurred frequently as part of Tel Aviv’s siege and war on Gaza.

Source: New Arab

