USA: Iowa’s Arab-Muslims activists focused on Gaza rather than upcoming vote

SHAFAQNA- Days before the Republican caucuses in the US presidential race, Iowa’s Arab-American activists are focusing their energy on Gaza, say they will not back Biden in the 2024 race, Al Jazeera reports.

National media, political pundits and United States presidential hopefuls all converged on the state capital of Des Moines this week, as it played host to the final Republican debate before the Iowa caucuses.

But just miles down the road from where Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis traded barbs on Wednesday night, local businessman Mohamed Ali was unfazed.

“Honestly, we don’t care about them,” Ali told Al Jazeera,. “With all the debates, they all fight and compete over who supports Israel more.”

While indifferent towards the race for the Republican nomination, the 46-year-old Palestinian American father of three said one thing was certain: He would not back Democratic President Joe Biden for a second term in November.

Israel’s war in Gaza had been a turning point for Ali, who previously supported Biden in 2020.

Source: Al Jazeera

