MEM: USA delivered private message to Iran regarding Yemen

SHAFAQNA- Middle East Monitor reported that USA President Biden said on Saturday (13 Jan. 2024) the United States had delivered a private message to Iran about Houthis for commercial shipping in the Red Sea.

“We delivered it privately and we’re confident we’re well-prepared,” Biden told reporters at the White House before departing to the Camp David presidential retreat for the weekend.

The Houthi movement threatened a “strong and effective response” after the United States carried out another strike in Yemen overnight, as Washington vows to protect shipping from attacks.7

The latest strike, which the USA said hit a radar site, came a day after dozens of American and British strikes on Houthi facilities in Yemen.

Source: Middle East Monitor

