SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of thousands attend 7th national march for Palestine in London.

Drawing hundreds of thousands of participants, the event was organised by the Palestine Solidarity Campaign (PSC), which has lauded the protests as constituting “one of the largest, sustained political campaigns in British history.”

This demonstration is part of a global day of action, mobilising for a comprehensive ceasefire in Gaza across 60 cities and over 30 countries.

Source: TRTWORLD