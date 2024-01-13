Rights group: 80% of People in Gaza facing ‘catastrophic’ hunger amid bombing

SHAFAQNA- The rights group Action Against Hunger called for immediate ceasefire, as 80 percent of Gaza’s population faces “catastrophic levels of hunger and famine.”

Action Against Hunger’s regional head of operations in the Middle East, Chiara Saccardi, stressed the dire situation, noting that the entire population of Gaza was displaced, hungry, and many were sick and injured.

“The entire population of Gaza is displaced, hungry, thirsty, and many are sick and injured. The situation is beyond desperate and conditions are preventing us from meeting these vital needs on the scale required.”

“We are deeply concerned about this, as we should have improved access and protection during armed conflict. Many more people will die of hunger and disease if there is no immediate ceasefire and an increase in aid,” Saccardi said.

Source: New Arab

