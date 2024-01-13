Americans are divided over US engagement in the Middle East

SHAFAQNA- When it comes to U.S. involvement in resolving the conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza, there is no clear mandate among the American public. About four in ten say the U.S. is doing about the right thing” (41%) or not enough (39%) , while about two in ten (19%) say the U.S. is doing too much.

Forty percent of both Republicans and Democrats say the U.S. is not doing enough to resolve the conflict, but Democrats (48%) are more likely than Republicans (33%) to say U.S. intervention is the right thing to do. Meanwhile, Republicans are more likely than Democrats to say the U.S. is doing too much 26 vs. 26%). 11 %). The opinions of independent experts correspond to the national average.

Source: gallup

