MEE: Israel’s strikes erase Gaza’s religious & cultural heritage

Gaza's religious & cultural heritage

SHAFAQNA- Middle East Eye reported that the widespread destruction of historical and cultural sites in Gaza deprives Palestinians of physical representations of their history and memories.

According to Shafaqna quoting MEE, the material loss Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have suffered in three months of Israeli bombing is unprecedented. Not only have they lost their homes, entire neighbourhoods, and civilian infrastructure, but residents say another “immeasurable damage that cannot be repaired” has been the erasure of Gaza’s history.

Since the beginning of its war on Gaza on 7 October, the Israeli military has targeted and destroyed dozens of heritage sites, including historic churches and mosques, cultural museums, and archaeological structures that date back thousands of years.

