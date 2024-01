SHAFAQNA- Israeli Protesters block highway in Tel Aviv on Saturday.

A group of Israelis calling for the release of the captives held in Gaza, new elections and an end to Benjamin Netanyahu’s tenure as prime minister have blocked a highway in Tel Aviv, according to reports from Israeli media.

Oren Ziv, a reporter for the Israeli outlet +972, shared video footage of police trying to haul protesters from the road.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com