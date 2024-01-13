Israeli PM claims “No one will stop us as Gaza war”

SHAFAQNA- Israeli Prime minister, Benjamin Netanyahu claimed on Saturday that no one would stop Israel from achieving victory in war against Hamas.

During a video address, the Israeli prime minister has said that Israel will not be deterred by any ruling from the International Court of Justice.

“No one will stop us. Not The Hague, not the Axis of Evil, no one,” Netanyahu said.

In his video address, the Israeli prime minister said that his country has not decided whether or not to seize the Philadelphia Corridor, which runs along Gaza’s border with Egypt.

Earlier today, US newspaper The Wall Street Journal reported that Israel is planning a military operation to seize control of the corridor, and had informed Egypt of its intentions to do so. The report cited unnamed “current and former Israeli officials and Egyptian officials”.

He tells reporters that Israel is planning a “huge” addition to its defence budget, adding that one goal was an independent military manufacturing sector.

He said that in eight weeks, a plan would presented for “the huge additional [funding], to create that independence in force build-up and in other things required to ensure our security in the coming years”.

Source: Al Jazeera

www.shafaqna.com