English
International Shia News Agency
All NewsFeatured 2Other News

Russian lawmaker: USA needs war in Yemen to distract public attention from Ukraine

0
USA needs war in Yemen

SHAFAQNA- USA President, Joe Biden decided to attack Yemen to distracting voters’ attention from failures in Ukraine and domestic problems, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

“Biden needs a small victorious war to distract voter attention from foreign policy failures in Ukraine and domestic problems in the United States. This is exactly why the Biden administration failed to inform US Congress of its move to attack Yemen. This is proof that the strike was delivered in pursuit of the incumbent [US] president’s political interests,” Volodin maintained as he added that even Biden’s allies “say that he acted in breach of the Constitution.”

Source: TASS

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

MEM: USA delivered private message to Iran regarding Yemen

leila yazdani

EU’s Borrell makes statement on Yemen without mentioning USA-UK attacks

leila yazdani

USA: Biden denounced for bypassing Congress over strikes on Yemen

leila yazdani

France abstains from supporting USA-UK strikes on Yemen

bahramian

Al-Bukhaiti: “Aggression against Yemen has painful responses”

parniani

Russia-China reject USA-UK strikes on Yemen at UNSC meeting

leila yazdani

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.