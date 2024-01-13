Russian lawmaker: USA needs war in Yemen to distract public attention from Ukraine

SHAFAQNA- USA President, Joe Biden decided to attack Yemen to distracting voters’ attention from failures in Ukraine and domestic problems, Russian State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said.

“Biden needs a small victorious war to distract voter attention from foreign policy failures in Ukraine and domestic problems in the United States. This is exactly why the Biden administration failed to inform US Congress of its move to attack Yemen. This is proof that the strike was delivered in pursuit of the incumbent [US] president’s political interests,” Volodin maintained as he added that even Biden’s allies “say that he acted in breach of the Constitution.”

Source: TASS

