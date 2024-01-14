Rising scourge of drug addiction in Pakistani Youth?

A few days ago an ad appeared on social media, featuring a variety of somewhat bold phrases on t-shirts. There’s nothing wrong with being bold and brazen, but what caught my attention were the apparently humorous phrases about drug use and effects.

These t-shirt selling firms or online shops may be unknowingly promoting phrases and slogans that may promote drug use in an attempt to attract the attention of young people to increase their business

In modern literature, poetry and films, drug use is promoted in such a way that young people become influenced by it. And imperceptibly it is sitting in their immature minds that the use of drugs is the domain of intellectuals, intellectuals and thinkers.

According to experts, addiction is related to the environment in which a person is brought up. The first use of these substances begins with the gathering of friends and soon the mind becomes accustomed to their effects. And declares it necessary for the body.

When the drug is not available, the mind is not able to maintain balance, until it is not available.

According to researchers, the drug creates a chronic disorder in the human body, which hinders the attempt to quit the drug and maintains the demand for it.

According to a conservative estimate, the number of drug users in Pakistan is currently around 7 million, the majority of whom are teenagers. Every day it is reported in newspapers and other media sources that the trend of drugs in educational institutions is increasing. It should be remembered that there is no gender bias in this trend.

According to a report, the annual use of heroin in Pakistan is more than three times that of the United States. The annual number of drug-related deaths has also exceeded 700. That is, every day two people die due to drug addiction in the country. This number of deaths due to drug addiction is the highest after traffic accidents.

Shisha drinking has now become fashionable in mixed gatherings. The trend of glasses has also increased among girls. Although the government has banned it, but all this is now easily available even from a common pan, cigarette shop. As far as he has access, he uses drugs accordingly. While the middle-class youth have started to depend on pharmaceutical drugs, in which various types of drugs are used as addiction, the upper-class people are seen using chemical drugs along with crystal, heroin and cocaine.

In educational institutions, where the future architects of this country are prepared, drugs have taken up residence. It is emphasized all over the world to keep the young generation away from drugs as it affects their natural abilities.

The new generation is adopting addiction due to lack of societal response and proper guidance. Until the causes and motivations of drug addiction are eliminated, its elimination cannot even be thought of.

Civil society, parents, teachers and the government have to play their role together to reduce drug addiction among the youth to secure the future of tomorrow.

Source: Shafaqna Pakistan

www.shafaqna.com

Note: Shafaqna do not endorse the views expressed in the article