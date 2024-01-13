Nature: Google AI provides more compassionate and accurate diagnoses than human doctors

SHAFAQNA SCIENCE- An AI system trained on medical interviews has demonstrated the ability to match or exceed the performance of human doctors in conversing with simulated patients and suggesting potential diagnoses based on the patient’s medical history.

According to Nature, the chatbot, powered by an extensive language model (ELM) built by Google, outperformed board-certified primary care physicians in accurately identifying several medical conditions, including respiratory and cardiovascular issues.

When compared to human doctors, the AI was able to obtain a comparable level of information during medical interviews and scored higher in terms of empathy.

“To our understanding, this marks the groundbreaking development of an optimally designed conversational AI system specifically tailored for diagnostic dialogue and medical history elicitation,” says Alan Karthikesalingam, a clinical researcher at Google Health in London and co-author of the study, which was published in the arXiv preprint repository on January 11.

The chatbot, known as AMIE (Articulate Medical Intelligence Explorer), is still in its experimental stage. The AI mode has not been tested on people with real health problems, but only on actors who are skilled at impersonating people with medical conditions. “We urge caution and humility in interpreting the results,” emphasizes Karthikesalingam.

Source: Nature

