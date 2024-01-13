English
International Shia News Agency
AfricaFeatured 2Other News

Reliefweb: Worst wave of diphtheria on record in West Africa

0

SHAFAQNA- In recent months, countries in West Africa have faced the most severe outbreak of diphtheria ever recorded in the region.

The first cases were detected in Niger in August 2022, followed by the spread of the disease to Algeria, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Guinea.

The first outbreak in Guinea occurred in July 2023 in Siguiri, a northeastern prefecture, and since then the number of life-threatening cases has continued to rise.

With the number of diphtheria cases on the rise, a major effort is underway in Siguiri.

In mid-August 2023, MSF carried out a major intervention in Siguiri with the participation of As of January 4, 2024, a total of 2,122 people, including young children, adolescents and adults, have been treated for diphtheria at the treatment center. The team responsible for the care is made up of 64 MSF staff and 184 Ministry of Health staff.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com

Related posts

ECOWAS: More than 1800 terror attacks in West Africa in 2023

asadian

UN: 34.5 million people in Sahel region need humanitarian assistance

asadian

West Africa’s big issues in 2022

asadian

Algeria: Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrated

asadian

Niger: Shia Muslims mourn martyrdom of Imam Hussain (AS) [Video]

asadian

Situation of Shia Muslims in Sierra Leone- Interview

asadian

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.