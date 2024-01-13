Reliefweb: Worst wave of diphtheria on record in West Africa

SHAFAQNA- In recent months, countries in West Africa have faced the most severe outbreak of diphtheria ever recorded in the region.

The first cases were detected in Niger in August 2022, followed by the spread of the disease to Algeria, Mauritania, Nigeria, and Guinea.

The first outbreak in Guinea occurred in July 2023 in Siguiri, a northeastern prefecture, and since then the number of life-threatening cases has continued to rise.

With the number of diphtheria cases on the rise, a major effort is underway in Siguiri.

In mid-August 2023, MSF carried out a major intervention in Siguiri with the participation of As of January 4, 2024, a total of 2,122 people, including young children, adolescents and adults, have been treated for diphtheria at the treatment center. The team responsible for the care is made up of 64 MSF staff and 184 Ministry of Health staff.

Source: Reliefweb

www.shafaqna.com