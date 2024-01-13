Saudi Arabia: green space in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah increased by 360% within 5 months

SHAFAQNA- The National Center for Vegetation Development and Combating Desertification in Saudi Arabia has announced 360% increase in the level of vegetation cover and green space in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah during the last five months.

According to Shafaqna, Muabsher Info wrote that this center explained: analysis of remote sensing data shows that the area covered by vegetation in Al-Madinah Al-Munawarah reached 2863.4 square kilometers in August 2023 that constituted 1.9 percent of total area of this region.

According to the announcement of the above center, this area has gradually increased due to the increase in rainfall and at the end of December 2023, level of vegetation cover in Medina reached 13,194.5 km, which covers 8.7% of the total area of the region.

Source: fa.shafaqna

