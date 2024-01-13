Taliban’s Deputy PM: We want interaction with the world, not struggle

SHAFAQNA AFGHANISTAN- After more than two years since the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan and not recognition of the regime of this group by the countries, their political deputy Prime Minister has called for “interaction” with the world.

According to Shafaqna Afghanistan, Maulvi Abdul Kabir, deputy prime minister for political affairs of the Taliban government, said on Saturday, January 14, in a meeting entitled “the role of scholars and ethnic elders in strengthening of relations between the nation and the regime” in Kabul, that this group does not want “struggle with the world; rather it wants relationships and interaction”.

He asked the world to solve problems through “understanding”.

According to him, it is impossible to solve the problems through war.

The statements of this senior Taliban official are expressed while with the group’s takeover in Afghanistan, the countries of the world have always set preconditions, including observing the rights of girls and women in order to interact with them.

On the other hand, the formation of an inclusive government with the presence of all political currents is another basic condition for the global community to recognize the Taliban.

Earlier, the Taliban has always said that their government is inclusive.

