Baghdad: Commemoration of “Shahid Hakim” in the presence of Iraqi officials + [Photos]

SHAFAQNA- The ceremony commemorating the martyrdom of Ayatollah “Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim” and the “Iraqi Martyr’s Day” was held at the Iraqi National Wisdom Office in Baghdad in the presence of the country’s officials.

According to Shafaqna, the Iraqi National Wisdom Flow Office in Baghdad this morning (Saturday) witnessed the official commemoration of the 21st anniversary of the martyrdom of Ayatollah Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim and the Day of “Iraqi Martyr” in which a number of senior officials of this country including President Abdul Latif Rashid, Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, Judge Faiq Zeidan, Chairman of the Supreme Judicial Council, President of the Kurdistan Region Nechirvan Barzani, and Sayyed Ammar Hakim, Leader of the National Wisdom Movement, were present and delivered a speech.

Sayyid Ammar Hakim, the leader of Iraqi national wisdom, in his speech at the commemoration ceremony of Ayatollah Martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baqer Hakim and the day of “Iraqi Martyr” said: This occasion reminds us of the concepts of sacrifice and struggle and Jihad activity on the way to the realization of sovereignty and It is the independence of Iraq.

He added: Martyr Hakim tried with all his might for the unity of the internal word and considered it the real key to create a stable national political process in Iraq, because he was fully aware of the history of Iraq and the issues corresponding to the social, intellectual and political diversity of Iraq. knew.

