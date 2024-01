SHAFAQNA- A recent survey indicates that the majority of the British population strongly favors an immediate cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

The poll, conducted by YouGov on 20 and 21 December of the previous year, was commissioned by Medical Aid for Palestinians and the Council for Arab-British Understanding.

It was discovered that 71 percent of the British population firmly (48%)and likely (23%) support an urgent cessation of hostilities in Gaza.

Source: arab news

