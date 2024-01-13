Organization of Islamic Cooperation concerns over dangerous transformations in the Red Sea

SHAFAQNA- In a statement, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation expressed its concern over the dangerous transformations in the Red Sea.

According to Shafaqna, quoted by ISNA, in its statement, this organization emphasized the necessity of trying to reduce tension and avoid intensification and the spread of war in the Red Sea region besides expressing concern towards establishment of security and stability throughout the region.

America and Britain have targeted Ansarullah’s positions in different provinces of Yemen several times since Friday.

