SHAFAQNA- Hundreds of thousands of individuals are engaging in street demonstrations worldwide, opposing the war in Gaza as it approaches its 100th day and strongly urging for the cessation of Israel’s offensive.

At rallies on Saturday in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, people gathered outside the US Embassy to send a message to Israel’s loyal ally. The US vetoed UN resolutions, supported by an overwhelming majority of UN Security Council members, calling for an immediate ceasefire.

Source: aljazeera

