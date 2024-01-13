English
Runnymede Polls: Realizing Black and minority ethnic perspectives on protest rights and Palestine in 2024

SHAFAQNA- In a survey of more than 2,000 Black and minority ethnic people in the UK, 66% announce that they support stronger demands for a ceasefire in Gaza and more sympathy for Palestinian people.

According to nationally representative polling, Black and minority ethnic people across the political spectrum support these demands. Also, the polling found that the majority of Black and minority ethnic people supported the legitimacy of protests in favor of Palestine.

The data indicates that the views of the majority of Black and minority ethnic people stand contrary to the latest interventions made with regard to protests in favor of Palestine across the UK, including actions of the former Home Secretary opposing these.

